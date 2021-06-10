Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,752,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 24.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after buying an additional 275,782 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.