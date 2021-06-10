Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 700 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in STERIS were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after buying an additional 222,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,410,000 after buying an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $195.54 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.70.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

