Barclays Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $452.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $440.00 to $452.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $391.48.

NYSE MA opened at $363.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.06. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

