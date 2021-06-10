Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.72.

GOLD stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

