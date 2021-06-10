Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.72.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

