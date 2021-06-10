Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.75.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.71.

TSE BTE opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

