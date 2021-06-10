Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $21.30 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,750 shares during the period. NCR accounts for about 4.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of NCR worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NCR by 1,535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,087. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

