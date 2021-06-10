Beach Point Capital Management LP Invests $291,000 in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 2,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

