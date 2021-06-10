Beach Point Capital Management LP Makes New $989,000 Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $351,000.

Shares of OSTRU stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,478. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

