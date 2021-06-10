Beach Point Capital Management LP Sells 167,803 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Beach Point Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 78.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,803 shares during the quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 60.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCPL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,498. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.