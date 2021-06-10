Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.24. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $53.90.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

