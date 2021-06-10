BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang Sells 650 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $347.85 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

