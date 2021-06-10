Bellevue Group AG Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $259.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

