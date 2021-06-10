Bellevue Group AG Purchases 101,720 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,720 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Inogen were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,844 shares of company stock valued at $41,421,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

INGN opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

