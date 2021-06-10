Bellevue Group AG Purchases 140,293 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $31,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 99.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $961,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.18. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

