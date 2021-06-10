Benchmark Protocol Trading Down 5.7% This Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003548 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.48 million and approximately $152,801.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00862960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.34 or 0.08522022 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 27,004,975 coins and its circulating supply is 10,108,107 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

