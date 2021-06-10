Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Tuesday. RWS has a one year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 656.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

