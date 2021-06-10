Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Sells $2,308,929.23 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $2,308,929.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 51 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $6,208.74.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $261,203,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

