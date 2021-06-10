Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

BBY stock opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

