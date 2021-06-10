BEST (NYSE:BEST) Announces Earnings Results

BEST (NYSE:BEST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. BEST had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. BEST’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. BEST updated its FY 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of BEST opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $558.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

