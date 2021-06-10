BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading Up 6.3%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $48.55. Approximately 1,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

BCAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.26.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 12.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

