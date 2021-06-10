BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading Up 6.3%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $48.55. Approximately 1,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.
BCAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 12.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
