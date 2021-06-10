BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Dawson James restated a neutral rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BCDA opened at $4.35 on Monday. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 8,744.45% and a negative return on equity of 108.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCardia by 175.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

