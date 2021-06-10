Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tobam grew its position in Biogen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 167,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.50.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $406.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

