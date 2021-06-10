Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $406.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.