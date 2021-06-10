Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $452.00 at HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $305.00 to $452.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $406.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.96. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

