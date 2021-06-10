Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $455.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Biogen stock opened at $406.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

