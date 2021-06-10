Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Approximately 57,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,353,108 shares.The stock last traded at $391.00 and had previously closed at $395.85.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.50.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

