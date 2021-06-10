BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $228.88 and last traded at $229.71. Approximately 10,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,525,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.15.
BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.38. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
