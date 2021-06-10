BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $228.88 and last traded at $229.71. Approximately 10,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,525,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.15.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.38. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

