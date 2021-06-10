BioPassport Token Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $424,375.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00063820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00849953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.17 or 0.08493126 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

