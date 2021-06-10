BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 176.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $956.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

