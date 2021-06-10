BitGreen Reaches One Day Volume of $4,261.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $4,261.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040329 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00250338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00037472 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

