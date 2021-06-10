Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

A number of analysts have commented on BLN shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.60. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$489.14 million and a PE ratio of -43.03.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 775,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,670,951.20. Also, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,000. Insiders sold a total of 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $358,640 in the last three months.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.