BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 272,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.04% of Minerals Technologies worth $306,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

