BlackRock Inc. Has $287.20 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.37% of Heska worth $287,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC grew its position in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $202.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.84. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $81.61 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

