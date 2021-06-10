BlackRock Inc. Purchases 620,080 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $308,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.79. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

