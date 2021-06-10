BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,998,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,987,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.26% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

MODV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

MODV stock opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

