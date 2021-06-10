Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSE:BGB opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
