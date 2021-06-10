Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.10 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and $2.08 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00183092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00200763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.29 or 0.01287729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,866.19 or 1.00095198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

