BLAST (BLAST) Market Capitalization Tops $36,305.86

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, BLAST has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $36,305.86 and approximately $277.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008861 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 530.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

