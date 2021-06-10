Blockpass Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $737,286.54 and $202.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.89 or 0.00866122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.27 or 0.08537275 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

