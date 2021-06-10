Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) versus Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Financial Contrast

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Sphere and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oblong has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 295.78%. Given Oblong’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.7, meaning that its stock price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oblong $15.33 million 6.58 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -2.56

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88%

Summary

Oblong beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

