Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

BRG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 15,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.42 million, a PE ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,984 shares of company stock worth $192,154. 23.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

