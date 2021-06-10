Bluzelle Hits Market Capitalization of $57.59 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $57.59 million and approximately $34.59 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00856356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00089700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.92 or 0.08519263 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,397,460 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

