BMO Capital Markets Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$24.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Transcontinental stock traded up C$1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 375,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.08. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$26.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

