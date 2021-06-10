BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,678 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.42.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,896 shares of company stock worth $19,328,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

