BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iStar were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iStar by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter worth $253,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iStar by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

STAR stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

