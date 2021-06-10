BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $702,000 Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

