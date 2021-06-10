BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $712,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $103.41 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

