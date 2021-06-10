BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,454,747 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREE stock opened at $206.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.13. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

