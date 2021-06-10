BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.69.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income
