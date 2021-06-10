BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

